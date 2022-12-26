“We always have a lot to be thankful forEven spending Christmas in the hospital, we are aware of the privilege it is to be in a place like Albert Einstein. To see our dad being treated by these super competent and extremely loving professionals. Not a moment goes by when we forget about that privilege”, thus began Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, her most recent message, this Sunday, from the medical center where the Brazilian star has been treated since the past November 29th.

“Even in sadness, we just have to be thankful. Thank you for being together, thank you for the love of all of you, thank you for being here now with him“added the daughter of the ex-soccer player.

“Merry Christmas. Lots of health, lots of love, lots of joy, lots of laughter and lots of passion, today and always for all of you,” he continued.

At the end, an emotional concluding sentence to accompany a photograph with several of his relatives:

“One more night together with him”.

Photo: Instagram Kely Nascimento

Pele’s health

Photo: Instagram Iamkelynascimento

Pelé was initially admitted for a reassessment of your colon cancer chemotherapy treatmentdetected in September last year, and to treat a respiratory infection derived from a recent covid infection, as reported.

His relatives denied that it was an emergency, but the health of the ex-soccer player has been deteriorating over the days.

While waiting for new information about his health, Pelé has received different messages of support and tributes. For example, the Santos club, in which he made his debut and forged, will place a crown on the shield on his shirt next season.

