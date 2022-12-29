Rome – If he could he would have taken the field to teach football and to drag his Brazil to the conquest of the sixth world title in Qatar. But nothing: Brazil sadly came out in the quarterfinals three weeks ago and he, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, aka Pelé, while continuing to fight, had to surrender at 82 years old to a truly implacable opponent (colon cancer) who hadn’t given him a break for a year and a half. As long as his strength supported him, the man who invented football, when TV was still in black and white, cheered wildly for his national team from a bed in the Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where he had been hospitalized since the end November, inciting Neymar and his companions with tweets. But not failing in the end to congratulate the historic Argentine rivals dragged to success by Messi. After all, Pelé knew the World Cup well: he was the only player to win as many as three editions (1958, 1962 and 1970) which could have been even four if he hadn’t come out prematurely and ‘crippled’ from that of 1966 in England, victim the violence of opposing defenders.

The announcement on the official Twitter profile: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele who passed away in peace today. Love, love, and love, forever”

Midfielder or striker depending on the occasion (with today’s football he would be a playmaker with a license to score goals), the legendary number 10 of the Selecao he lived his entire sporting career in his country wearing the Santos jersey (from ’57 to ’74, playing 580 games and scoring 568 goals) and then finishing with a bang in the New York Cosmos (from ’75 to ’77, with 56 appearances and 31 goals), transforming the sporting face of the United States. In the national team Pelé reached 92 appearances and punched the opponent’s goal 77 times between ’57 and ’71. Fifa eventually recognized him as the record for goals scored in his career, 1,281 in 1,363 matches, while in official matches O Rei scored 757 goals in 816 matches with an average of 0.93 goals per match. As a footballer Pelé was everything an athlete could dream of being: complete, fast, skilled in dribbling, intelligent, with a sense of passing and scoring like no other. He was not very tall (1.72 cm) but, for example, his winning header entered history by right, in the final of the 1970 World Cup between Brazil-Italy 4-1, with an embarrassing detachment from the ground against the scorer Tarcisio Burgnich gave him a few centimeters of difference by remaining suspended in the air for a couple of interminable seconds. An athletic gesture that only Pele could do, for that sense of position that allowed him to stay in that portion of the field with the right tempo at the right moment. And what about that goal, scored at the age of just 17 in the 1958 World Cup final in Sweden, complete with a ‘sombrero’ in the area on the head of a home team defender and then a deadly shot?

It is not necessary to list the slew of trophies and prizes won nationally and internationally to tell who Pele was as a sportsman and as a man: it is enough to remember that he was part of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, which was inducted by the US weekly Time in the ” TIME 100 Heroes & Icons” of the 20th century, which it was declared a “National Treasure” by the president of Brazil Janio Quadros and defined, in July 2011, “Historical-Sporting Heritage of Humanity”. Pelé, who once hung up his boots never embarked on a career as a coach, was the first sports figure around which a video game was created, Pelé’s Championship Soccer for the Atari 2600 in 1980 and from the following year under the name Pele’s Soccer; the stadium in Maceiò, the Estadio Rei Pelé (in Italian Stadio Re Pelé), also known as Trapichao and built in 1970, was also named after him. environment and in June 1994 Goodwill Ambassador by Unesco. In 1995 Brazilian President Cardoso appointed him Extraordinary Minister for Sport. At that time, Pelé proposed a law to reduce corruption in Brazilian football, known as the “Pele’ Law”. O Rei held the position until his resignation in April 1998. A FIFA ambassador for football and a member of the Football Committee, Pelé was chosen to carry out the 2002 World Cup qualifying draws in Japan and South Korea and as host at the opening of the 2006 World Cup in Germany together with supermodel Claudia Schiffer. The only footballer in the world who could compete with Pele for the title of the greatest number 10 was Diego Armando Maradona, another football genius. In 2000, FIFA held a referendum to elect the footballer of the century. The former captain of the Argentine national team surprisingly won, beating Pelé with 53.6% of the votes, certainly more pleasing to the football establishment.

But, beyond the outcome of the referendum certainly conditioned by the fact that Maradona had hung up his boots just a few years earlier, leaving a still fresh memory of his exploits, there has always been debate as to who, between the two football stars, really had represented the top of football, despite belonging to different eras. For Pelé, ambassador of Brazil and planetary symbol of the balloon, the record numbers and the trophies on the showcase speak for themselves (as already mentioned, the three World Cups won hands down in the space of 12 years also thanks to a super team). Furthermore, O Rei, even off the field, was a positive example for everyone, a model to follow, the ‘clean’ face who used his popularity to carry out important campaigns and values, such as world hunger and the problems of childhood. The only limit of him, remaining in the sporting arena, is linked to a career that developed exclusively in his homeland. In other words, there is no proof of what Santos’ 10 could have done in Europe, where tougher leagues have always been played and where the scoring is more suffocating.

Diego Maradona, the artist who needed only one foot (strictly the left) to make the leather sphere what he wanted, surpassed Pelé in this. At the time of Barcelona, ​​Diego lost his leg for a killer entrance by the Basque Andoni Goikoetxea. And then, practically single-handedly, he took a rather modest Argentina by the hand, making them win the 1986 World Cup in Mexico (and narrowly missing the ’90 Italian Cup) and brought Napoli back to the top of our home football ( with two league titles and a UEFA Cup) within a few years. But el Pibe de Oro, unlike Pelé, was able to openly challenge not only his opponents but also the strong powers of world football, paying a very high price for everything. Maradona led a reckless life off the field and was dragged down the wrong path by bad and interested friendships, from which judicial troubles and health problems accrued, until his death in November 2020 at 60 years of age. Pelé, despite a rivalry artfully created by the sports press, has always considered him a friend. “One day, I hope we can play football together in heaven”, said O Rei when Diego died. Now, with the disappearance of Pelé, the challenge between the two big names in football can become a reality. And blessed are those who can enjoy the show from up there.