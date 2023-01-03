A farewell fit for a king. Pele already rest in peace. The Brazilian star took his last walk through the streets of Santos on Tuesday, in the middle of the party of a crowd that sang and cried to the grave of his greatest idol.

Thousands of people, soccer fans and others not so much, wanted to say goodbye to, for many, the best soccer player of all time, the only one who has won three World Cups: Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pele’ (1940-2022).

It was 10:00 in the morning when the doors of vila belmiro they were closed to the public. Thus closed the burning chapel of one day on the grass of the stadium of the Saints, which was attended by 230,000 people after enduring a line, at times, kilometric. In the center of the field, on top of a tent, Pelé’s open coffin, surrounded by family, friends and authorities who have trickled down the Santista stadium.

personalities

The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, The head of state of Brazil attended on Monday and todayLuiz Inacio Lula da Silva, two days after assuming the Presidency and accompanied by the first lady, Rosângela da Silva. Not a trace of the great Brazilian stars of today.

The president participated in an informal mass in memory of ‘O Rei’, who died last Thursday due to multi-organ failure as a result of colon cancer that he had suffered since 2021.

“Death comes for everyone, for kings too,” said the priest, who asked for “immortal life in the eternal kingdom” for this former black soccer player, from a poor childhood, who put Brazil on the map based on talent and goals.

After the mass, eight cadets of the Sao Paulo Military Policeimpeccably dressed, carried the black coffin with silver details on their shoulders.

In the background, a funereal bugle call and the sound of some helicopters. It looked like the funeral of a great political leader. Giant banners were waving in the stands extolling the former striker, while uniformed officers carried his mortal remains to the top of a fire truck to begin the procession for Santos.

At the exit of Vila Belmiro, the solemnity disappeared. At that point, dozens of effervescent fans were waiting, equipped with drums and tuned throats. “1,000 goals, 1,000 goals, 1,000 goals”, they sang for the 1,091 he scored with the albinegra shirt, between 1956 and 1974. It seemed like a final of the Libertadores Cup.

Pelé, by the way, won two of the three that Santos has. On the hood of the truck, six serious-eyed cadets and two firefighters. Behind, members of the Army Police, the Military Police and the Civil Police, plus a caravan with dozens of motorcyclists, honking their horns non-stop.

Commotion at maternal home

The most moving moment was when the procession passed in front of Pelé’s mother’s house, Celeste Arantes, who turned 100 years old last November.

His health is delicate. The relatives told the priest that he officiated the mass in Vila Belmiro that he knows “more or less” about the death of his son.

Pelé’s relatives and friends were waiting on the balcony of the residence, located on Channel 6 in Santos, including his sister, Maria Lucia Nascimento.

Hundreds of fans also crowded around the house in sweltering heat.

“It’s a very sad moment, but it shows the importance of a Brazilian, black, who won all the possible titles and never put aside his social facet,” Marco Reis told EFE, whose mother, he says, is a personal friend of the Pele’s family

He is accompanied by his daughter, who is wearing a Santos shirt signed by the “king” with the dedication: “Julia, with love from Pelé.”

As the procession passed the Arantes house, there was an explosion of applause and cheers, interspersed with prayers. A collective delirium recorded by the dozens of television cameras that stood up among the crowd.

Tomb

Around 2:00 p.m. local time, the procession reached its destination: the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, the vertical cemetery that looks like a beach apartment block overlooking Vila Belmiro.

There, the firefighters lowered the coffin from the truck and the eight Military Police cadets carried it back on their shoulders to the interior of the compound, among the languid chords of the bugle.

The burial took place in the strictest privacy, although his niche will surely open to the public soon so that Brazil can venerate the legacy of its “king” forever.

His body was placed in a gold depository personalized with a raised image. The golden tomb is in the mausoleum on the first floor of the cemetery, built just for the King. his father, Dondinho, And his brother, Zoca, They are on the ninth floor.

