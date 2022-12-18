Lionel Messi has earned the World Cup. Brazilian football legend Pelé (82) announced this from his sick bed. “Football continues to tell fascinating stories. Messi wins his first World Cup and a player with such a career as he deserves that,” said Pelé, who suffers from colon cancer.
Messi led Argentina to the world title at the World Cup in Qatar by beating France in the final on penalties. With the French team, Kylian Mbappé was the star with three goals in the match and a penalty used in the penalty shootout. Pelé expressed his admiration. ,,Scoring four times in a final; it was a gift to witness this spectacle,” said the 82-year-old Brazilian.
“It was a gift to see this spectacle. I also want to reflect on Morocco’s incredible achievements. It is wonderful to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! No doubt Diego is smiling now,” Pelé finally referred to Diego Armando Maradona, who passed away on November 25, 2020 and could not see how Messi followed in his footsteps for 36 years.
Ronaldo, another Brazilian football great, also had nothing but praise for Messi. “This man’s football makes any rivalry forget. I saw many Brazilians and people from all over the world cheering for Messi in that thrilling final. It was a farewell worthy of a genius.”
Former England international and analyst Gary Lineker called Messi “a gift from the football gods. I am so happy that he has won the ultimate prize in our sport.”
Roger Federer had nice words for Messi. “Fairytale for Argentina! Time and again you, Leo Messi, have redefined greatness. It is a privilege to watch you.”
Top golfer Tiger Woods also praised Messi. “He is the best footballer I have seen play. People talk about Pele and Maradona, but what Messi does with the ball is insane.”
Neymar also made himself heard shortly after the final between Argentina and France. Brazil’s number 10 had seen two of his colleagues from Paris Saint-Germain shine. He turned to Messi. “Congratulations, buddy,” he captioned the photo he shared of the Argentinian with the World Cup.
| Schedule
View all results, the goalscorers, the score of all matches, the (final) positions in all groups and the remaining program of the World Cup in Qatar here.
Check everything about the World Cup in Qatar here, with the latest news, premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Pelé #Neymar #Lineker #Federer #congratulate #Lionel #Messi #world #title #doubt #Diego #smiling
Leave a Reply