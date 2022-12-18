Messi led Argentina to the world title at the World Cup in Qatar by beating France in the final on penalties. With the French team, Kylian Mbappé was the star with three goals in the match and a penalty used in the penalty shootout. Pelé expressed his admiration. ,,Scoring four times in a final; it was a gift to witness this spectacle,” said the 82-year-old Brazilian.

“It was a gift to see this spectacle. I also want to reflect on Morocco’s incredible achievements. It is wonderful to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! No doubt Diego is smiling now,” Pelé finally referred to Diego Armando Maradona, who passed away on November 25, 2020 and could not see how Messi followed in his footsteps for 36 years.