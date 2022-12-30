The American special agency (NASA, in English) fired the soccer star this Thursday Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pele’who died at the age of 82, with a photograph of an auriverde constellation, with the colors of the flag of Brazil.

NASA regretted in a message on Twitter the death of the “legendary Pelé”, whom he remembered as the “king of ‘jogo bonito‘”, a term popularized by the Brazilian in the late 1970s.

(Pelé passed away in Brazil: the world mourns the king of football)

(Pelé: the greatest, the King, the symbol of football (profile)

The agency accompanied its message with a photograph of “a spiral galaxy in the constellation Sculptor” that shows the colors of the Brazilian flag, known as the “auriverde” for having the colors yellow and green.

The Brazilian Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’, considered by many the best soccer player of all time, died this Thursday in a hospital in sao paulo at age 82 due to complications from the cancer he suffered.

The triple world champion was hospitalized on November 29 to evaluate a change in his chemotherapy treatment, which was not having the desired effect by the doctors.

Until today the biggest football idol in the South American giant, Pelé is the only active or retired player who has won three World Cups, those of 1958, 1962 and 1970.

We mark the passing of the legendary Pelé, known to many as the king of the “beautiful game.” This image of a spiral galaxy in the constellation Sculptor shows the colors of Brazil. pic.twitter.com/sOYfKdTeAJ —NASA (@NASA) December 29, 2022

Rio de Janeiro, a sea of ​​tears

the statue of Christ redeemer, symbol of Rio de Janeiro and Brazil, was dyed green and yellow this Thursday as a sign of respect for the death of the only three-time world soccer champion, Pelé.

The statue that crowns the corcovado hill was illuminated with the colors of the Brazilian flag and the Canarinha jersey, which Pelé wore so many times in the nearby stadium of Maracana.

Throughout Brazil, tributes and memories multiplied to Edson Arantes de Nascimento ‘Pelé’, who died today at the age of 82 in Sao Paulo, as a result of colon cancer.

The Government of Brazil decreed three days of mourning for the death of the striker who won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and who has been considered the best footballer of the 20th century by FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

(‘In heaven we will play together on the same team’: Pelé said goodbye to Maradona)(Pelé: the day ‘Chato’ Velásquez kicked him out in Bogotá)

EFE