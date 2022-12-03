The former Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pele’hospitalized since last Tuesday, is being treated for a respiratory infection, and the media has said that he has not responded to chemotherapy and is in palliative care.

Soccer people have sent messages of support and good energy for the king of soccer, among them, players who compete in the Qatar World Cup.

(Pelé generates a new global alarm: versions about the seriousness of his health)

(Alert in Uruguay: sanction that they would give Giménez for attacking a Fifa man)

Kylian Mbappé, forward of the French team, asked through his social networks for a prayer for the former Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’, hospitalized since last Tuesday for a respiratory infection.

“Pray for the King,” said the French striker, one of the great stars of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, who will play this Sunday’s quarterfinal match, along with some emoticons of a crown, hands in a prayer position and the Brazilian flag. final against the selection of Poland.

“I want to send my best wishes to him and his family. It is sad to hear this news and we all wish him a speedy recovery”, said the English striker, at the beginning of the press conference prior to facing Senegal in the round of 16 of Qatar 2022. Harry Kane.

Rodrygothe player from Brazil, wrote a heartfelt message from the concentration of the selection.

“Stay strong, King Pelé. Praying and cheering for your recovery,” he wrote on his social networks.

Rivaldo, the star player who was part of the World Cup title in Brazil in 2002, also spoke out.