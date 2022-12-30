Pelé: media from around the world react to the death of the Brazilian star

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
SELF-REPRODUCTION
The family of the legendary player made the news.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 30, 2022, 04:22 PM
This Thursday, December 29, the sports world was shocked after the confirmed the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as ‘Pelé’. The star died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after being the victim of colon cancer, which was detected in September 2021 and deteriorated. Can read: Pelé: the true story behind the nickname that immortalizes the ‘king of soccer’
Pelé had been hospitalized since Tuesday, November 29, at the Israelite Hospital Albert Einstein in Brazil, for a medical examination, but the doctors who treated him They noted that chemotherapy had not been effective.
After the news broke, the most important media in the world began to announce the important news.
The North American medium The Washington Post headlined: “Pelé, Brazil’s ‘king of soccer’, dies at 82”
More news: Goodbye to the king of football: this is how Pelé is fired in the world
For its part, the BBC in London referred to the painful fact and wrote: “Pelé, considered by many to be the best soccer player in history, died in Brazil at the age of 82“.
The New York Times titled for his Twitter account: “Latest news: Pelé has died at the age of 82. One of the greatest soccer players of all time, he was a transformative figure in sports of the 20th century”, a publication that already has
Also read: Pelé ‘may be reaping what he sowed’: Journalist unleashes chaos in Brazil
In addition, one of the most important media in Brazil, O GLOBE, He was accurate and short announcing the news headline: URGENT: Pelé dies.
You can also read:
Pelé: Santos pays tribute to him and his son Edinho arrives at the hospital
Pelé: one of his daughters tells how the soccer star spent Christmas
December 30, 2022, 04:22 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pelé #media #world #react #death #Brazilian #star
Leave a Reply