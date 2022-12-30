Saturday, December 31, 2022
Pelé: media from around the world react to the death of the Brazilian star

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2022
in Sports
0


A Colombian, Jorge, remembers how successful he was when he met PeléThe soccer star will be laid to rest on Monday and buried on Tuesday in the port city of Santos, home of the club where he spent most of his career.

The family of the legendary player made the news.

This Thursday, December 29, the sports world was shocked after the confirmed the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as ‘Pelé’. The star died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after being the victim of colon cancer, which was detected in September 2021 and deteriorated. Can read: Pelé: the true story behind the nickname that immortalizes the ‘king of soccer’
Pelé had been hospitalized since Tuesday, November 29, at the Israelite Hospital Albert Einstein in Brazil, for a medical examination, but the doctors who treated him They noted that chemotherapy had not been effective.

After the news broke, the most important media in the world began to announce the important news.

The North American medium The Washington Post headlined: “Pelé, Brazil’s ‘king of soccer’, dies at 82”

For its part, the BBC in London referred to the painful fact and wrote: “Pelé, considered by many to be the best soccer player in history, died in Brazil at the age of 82“.

The New York Times titled for his Twitter account: “Latest news: Pelé has died at the age of 82. One of the greatest soccer players of all time, he was a transformative figure in sports of the 20th century”, a publication that already has

In addition, one of the most important media in Brazil, O GLOBE, He was accurate and short announcing the news headline: URGENT: Pelé dies.

Pelé: Santos pays tribute to him and his son Edinho arrives at the hospital

Pelé: one of his daughters tells how the soccer star spent Christmas

