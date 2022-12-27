Brazil and the world of football are aware of the delicate state of health of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelewho suffers from aggressive colon cancer that has been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since November 29.

Although the Albert Einstein hospital has not issued any medical statement about his situation since last Wednesday, the situation does not seem to be improving, according to messages from his relatives.

Pending details of Pelé’s state of health, a recording of the program ‘A tarde e sua’, from ‘RedeTV’, has become a trend in Brazil.

Everything, due to the harsh statements of the journalist Sonia Abrão, who assured without fuss that Pelé, in his toughest moment, “you may be reaping what you sow”.

‘The universe is taking it’

“He may be reaping what he sowed”began the reporter Abrão, in her evening program, during the beginning of a talk about Pelé’s state of health.

“I can’t, I swear, feel a lot of pain for Pelé. I’m sorry and I don’t want it to happen to any human being, but the cruelty that he was capable of committing with his daughter (…), who did not have a problem with mobility, that she had a problem living in her last days of life, she had extremely aggressive cancer, she asked to see her father, to talk to him at least on the phone, and he didn’t do that. So I can’t get move me with his suffering”he added, alluding to the experience of Sandra Regina, a daughter that Pelé was slow to recognize.

“Whoever has the courage to do that, of course the universe is going to charge him the price, I think the universe is already charging him“concluded the presenter.

The video of his statements has unleashed a wave of debate in Brazil. Netizens debate the substance and form of the message.

Pele and his daughter Sandra

Photo: Miguel Schincariol. AFP

Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento It was the daughter that Pelé had with Anisia Machado, a woman who worked as a domestic employee in his house and that of his family, located in Santos, in Sao Paulo. However, ‘O Rei’ did not recognize her until the Justice forced him to undergo genetic tests, which came out positive.

Pelé recognized Sandra in 1991, after a judicial process that took ten years.

Sandra Regina was an evangelical pastor and was in politics as a councilor for Santos, her hometown.

However, in 2005 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which won her battle a year later: in 2006, and at the age of 42, Sandra Regina died after the cancer had metastasized. According to Sonia Abrão, Pelé would not have gone to visit her in her last days, despite her request.

Sandra Regina Machado Nascimento, decided to transform dor. In 2000, she was the chosen vereadora in Santos. One of her achievements was to turn the free DNA test for patients into the public network in 2001, the municipal law was later extended to the national level. pic.twitter.com/59XXanfots — Lorena Rodrigues (@_mulher_aranha_) December 24, 2022

