Friday, December 30, 2022
Pelé ‘made Brazil known to the world’: Bolsonaro on the ‘king of soccer’

December 29, 2022
“He transformed football into art and joy,” the president wrote on his Twitter account.

December 29, 2022, 06:36 PM

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, said that the star Pelé, who died this Thursday at the age of 82, “made Brazil known to the world.”

“Through football, he made Brazil known to the world. He transformed football into art and joy,” the far-right tweeted, along with a photo of “Rei” holding a Santos shirt autographed for him.

The Government of Brazil decreed this Thursday three days of official mourning for the death of former soccer player Edson Arantes de Nascimento ‘Pelé’.

Mourning comes into force this Thursday, so it will expire on December 31, the eve of the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The state of Sao Paulo and the mayor’s office of the city of Santos, where Pelé spent much of his professional career, declared official seven-day mourning.

Through soccer, he made Brazil known to the world. He transformed soccer into art and joy.

The wake and burial of the three-time world champion are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of next week in Santos, a city on the coast of the state of Sao Paulo where he lived during the decades in which he was a player for the main club in this city.

Pelé died this Thursday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he had been admitted for a month due to multi-organ failure caused by colon cancer that was diagnosed in 2021.
