His eyes are like two shining pearls. The look is imposing, but at the same time it is a happy look: a familiar look. She walks with a firm step, she is wearing a purple soccer jersey that curiously does not have the number 10, but 8. On the back it says Lucha. She walks through the center of Bogotá, in the Bicentennial Park, with a bag slung over her shoulder. The people who look at her, if she looks at her, don’t imagine who she is, although her features, those eyes like pearls, convey something, a certain familiarity. Finally, a young woman approaches her, tells her that her father was her greatest idol, and she smiles, and yes, it’s the same smile as ‘King’ Pelé.

​

Kely Christina Nascimento, Pelé’s eldest daughter, and who lives in New York, is visiting Colombia to promote the Somos Equity campaign, a movement that seeks to amplify and recognize the role of women in soccer. She, who is an activist defending women’s soccer, a speaker, singer and composer, is the image of a traveling exhibition called ‘On the pitches: A thousand women, a thousand stories’. Kely, with her bag slung over her shoulder, walks through the exhibition, looking cheerful as she looks at the photos printed on canvas of women in soccer.

That is what she likes to talk about the most, the campaign, the women, but she suspects that the questions that await her will inevitably be about Pelé. Maybe that’s why she seems somewhat forewarned, as those who are relatives of such great idols should be forewarned. And yet the first question takes her by surprise.

—How was Pelé dad?

—Pelé as dad? —She says, and her eyes widen, his expression is one of striking surprise.

—Yes, the father Pele…

Kely thinks about her answer for a couple of seconds, and it’s not because the words don’t come out or because her Spanish is faulty—she says she speaks Portuñol. It is because perhaps her phrase comes from the bottom of her heart, she is honest:

—Since Papa Pelé was the best soccer player in the world —he says and lets out a loud laugh— He was very cute, but he couldn’t be present.

Kely, Pelé’s daughter, visiting Bogotá. See also Two American coaches will give soccer clinic this Tuesday in Bogotá Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Kely has a good countenance. Every word is accompanied by an infectious smile. She must be used to talking about Pelé, her father, whom she accompanied during the last days of her life before her death on December 29, 2022. It was she who was by her side in that fatal december It was she who informed the world of every detail, how the disease progressed (colon cancer), the ups and downs and finally death…

Pelé’s daughter speaks

This must be a different year for the Pelé family…

Yes, it’s different, but the truth is that the last few months have been filled with many tributes, so many that there hasn’t been time to stop, it seems like it was last month. It will decrease over time. But now we are in an integration of many tributes…

Is it like Pele is still here?

No, it’s a time to think about it a lot, but no, because it’s not here.

You were very close to him in the final moments, informing the world of all the news about Pelé’s health until his death…

Yes, because we noticed a year ago that when we didn’t show pressure and a lot of speculation was created, that it’s dead and they don’t tell us… we thought it was better to share the information. For us it was gratifying because we received all those energies from the world, it was a pleasure to see how they loved him so much and were aware of what was happening.

How did you receive that energy?

It was very good, with a lot of energy and concern from everyone.

Kely, Pelé’s daughter, in Bogotá at the Somos Equidad exhibition. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

In his memoirs, Pelé says that fatherhood was a revelation for him, and he says that when he was unhappy with football or a bad game, it was a satisfaction to come home and play with you, who was very little… What do you think? ?

Oh yeah ? Hahaha. Really…? Yes, yes, children do that, ha ha. It’s good to know.

What was that relationship like?

I was very young, he retired when I was 10 years old. But I have a long memory of the Cosmos (United States club). Because in Brazil there was a military dictatorship and we couldn’t go to the fields. We couldn’t go out much, my dad didn’t have a culture of fame like he has now. It was an interesting stage, but I was very young.

What was he like in family?

We have all been very close, the brothers, my mother, we are a united family. Always good together.



How did Pelé behave at home?

Normal… affectionate, a lot; always affectionate and very funny.

What is the best memory you have with Pelé?

Cosmos. It’s what I remember the most, it was the first time we were able to be on the soccer field with them, in training, my brother playing cards on the field while my dad trained, it was different because we hadn’t left the country.

Exhibition We are Equity in Bogotá. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

What was the best thing that Pelé gave you?

He gave me everything heh heh.

Pelé’s death comes right at the end of the year, did that make it even more difficult to assimilate for the time?

No, we did not differentiate. He was strong no matter what time of year it was.

What does the ‘King’ pele mean to the world?

It represents connection with people because everyone knows it. It is a reflection, for everyone it means something different, they have their memory associated with Pelé, their children or their first love, their first job… I think famous people are like that, they represent what we need for each of us.

Was Pelé always very aware of the Brazil National Team…, like in the World Cup?

Yes. We watched one or two World Cup games… I was always happy and I loved Brazil. She was always on the lookout. She liked him a lot.

What does Pelé represent for Brazil?

It represents three world cups, ha ha ha, three Jules Rimet!

But times have changed…

Yes, now there are five heh heh.

Did you like Colombia?

I think so, he liked Colombians, they are very similar to Brazilians.

Finally, what do you want to achieve with this campaign We are equity?

The campaign wants to convey that we must achieve equality or at least work for it. The role in football is the role in society, another space that has been decided is not for women and now we have to fight to participate. The most practiced sport in the world is an excellent tool to show inequalities in society… It is the radical collaboration that we need to move gender equality faster.

What is your message for Colombian women?

Tell your stories, don’t stop trying to do what you want. Collaborate with each other. Only united will we be able to increase this movement.

Exhibition in Bogota

The traveling exhibition ‘On the courts: a thousand women, a thousand stories’ will be available for free at Bogotá’s Bicentennial Park until this Saturday, July 8. It narrates with photography the role of women in soccer.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

