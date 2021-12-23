Pele received the green light to be discharged from the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where he was hospitalized for a course of treatment related to the operation he had undergone to remove a colon cancer. “The patient is in stable condition – it is written in a note released by the hospital – and will continue the chemotherapy treatment related to the tumor detected in September”. Pele’s hospitalization was announced on December 9th, but it is not clear whether it took place on that date or in the previous days. Now O Rei will spend Christmas and the end of year holidays in his house in Guaruja ‘, on the Paulista coast.