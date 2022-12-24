Kely Cristina Nascimentodaughter of former Brazilian soccer star Peleshared a photo on Friday night embracing his father in the hospital bed where he remains hospitalized, along with the message “We are still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together.”

Around 11:00 p.m. local time sao paulothe account @iamkelynascimento on Instagram published the photo in which you can see Edson Arantes do Nascimento82, stroking his daughter’s arm as she hugs him on the side of the bed.

On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospitalwhere the ex-soccer player has been hospitalized for three weeks, reported that Pelé presented a “progression” of the colon cancer he is facing and receives care for “kidney and heart dysfunction.”

Also that day, the daughters of ‘O Rei’, three times world champion with Brazil (1958, 1962 and 1970), said that he would not return home to Christmas.

“Our Christmas at home was called off. We decided together with the doctors that, for various reasons, we had better stay here, with all the care this new family [del hospital Albert] Einstein gives us,” Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram, along with a selfie taken with her sister Flavia Arantes Nascimento at the hospital.

Pelé was admitted on November 29 for a reassessment of his chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer detected in September last year, and to treat a respiratory infection derived from a recent covid infection, according to doctors and his family.

The Brazilian coach and exporter Edson Cholbi Nascimento ‘Edinho‘, one of the seven children of the star Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’, thanked for the prayers after the deterioration of his father’s health, who is still hospitalized.

“I take this opportunity to address everyone. First to thank you very much for all the love, all the messages, all the messages, all the prayers that, on behalf of all my family, we have been receiving,” Edinho declared during a press conference with his club. , the London.

AFP