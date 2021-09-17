By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pelé is recovering well within normal range after recently undergoing surgery to remove a tumor in his right colon, said Kely Nascimento, one of the former player’s daughters, on his Instagram account in text accompanied by a photo in which she appears beside her father and which, according to her, was taken this Friday afternoon.

“This photo was taken just now. He is wearing a vest because he is Santista and the cold in SP bothers him! He is recovering well and within normal range. I promise!”, wrote the daughter of the three-time world champion.

Earlier, ESPN Brazil had informed that Pelé had been again admitted to the intensive care unit of Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, where he is recovering from surgery, as a precaution and after an episode of reflux that he had during the night.

Shortly afterwards, the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo stated that Pelé spent the night in the ICU, but had already returned to his room.

Pelé’s daughter did not give details about the state of health of the country, 80 years old, but hinted that he had a recent worsening, from which he has already recovered.

“He doesn’t like it when I say that so please don’t tell him, but he’s a gentleman (old man). In the normal frame of a man of his age, after an operation like that, sometimes it’s two steps forward and one step back. It’s very normal,” he wrote.

“Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back. Today he took two steps forward”, he added.

Albert Einstein’s medical report released earlier this evening confirmed that the player had been transferred to the ICU early this Friday, but added that he is already stable and recovering.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento presented brief respiratory instability in the early morning of September 17, and as a preventive measure, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”, explained the bulletin.

“After stabilization of the condition, the patient was transferred to semi-intensive care. He is, at this moment, stable from a cardiovascular and respiratory point of view, and is still recovering from the abdominal postoperative period.”

On Tuesday, Pelé, three times world champion with the Brazilian team, was discharged from the ICU 10 days after undergoing surgery.

The former Santos player had been spending most of his time at home in Guarujá (SP) to protect himself from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has been hospitalized several times in recent years to treat health problems, and is walking with difficulty due to a hip problem that has required two surgeries.

In 2019, Pelé spent a few days in a Paris hospital to treat a case of urinary tract infection diagnosed after participating in an event in the city alongside Paris Saint-Germain striker and French national team Kylian Mbappé. On his return to Brazil, he also spent a few days at Einstein.

In addition, Pelé has been hospitalized in recent years due to prostate and kidney problems.

