Former athlete is being treated for a colon tumor discovered in September 2021

Former soccer player Pelé was hospitalized again on Tuesday (Apr.19, 2022) at the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, to treat a colon tumor. The former athlete discovered the disease in September 2021.

According to the latest medical bulletin released on Tuesday night, Pele’s condition is “stable” and he should be discharged in the next few days. The newsletter was signed by Dr. Fábio Nasri, endocrinologist and geriatrician, Dr.Rene Gansl, oncologist, and Dr.Miguel Cendoroglo Neto, Superintendent Director of the Albert Einstein Hospital.

Pele underwent surgery to remove the colon tumor in September. He was hospitalized for almost 1 month at the time, staying part of the period in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

The 81-year-old former athlete returned to the hospital in February, where he spent 15 days in the hospital. At the time he was treating the tumor, but routine tests detected a urinary infection, which prolonged the King of Football’s hospitalization. He was discharged on February 28.