(Reuters) – Three-time world soccer champion Pele was released on Thursday from the Albert Einstein hospital, where he was hospitalized to continue treatment for a colon tumor.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein this Thursday”, says a medical bulletin released to the press. “The patient is in good and stable clinical condition.”

In September last year, Pele underwent an operation to remove a colon tumor.

In recent years, the three-time champion has faced a number of health issues, including hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking without help.

(São Paulo newsroom)

The post Pelé is discharged after another hospitalization for tumor treatment appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Pele #discharged #hospitalization #tumor #treatment #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO