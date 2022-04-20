Former Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’, 81, was hospitalized again to follow up on the treatment he has been undergoing for a colon tumor and is in good and stable condition, the medical team that is assisting him reported Tuesday.

Pelé was re-admitted on Monday night and routinely at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo, where he continues the treatment of the tumor that was detected in September 2021 and for which he has already been operated on once in the same health center.

impaired health



“His clinical conditions are good and stable, and he should be discharged from the hospital in the next few days,” The medical team that accompanies the soccer star pointed out in a brief statement.

After the identification of the tumor, Pelé began a cycle of chemotherapy sessions that has forced him to go to the hospital a few times. These consecutive hospitalizations have generated endless rumors about his health, which the former player himself and close relatives have publicly denied.

Nevertheless, In addition to the tumor, Pelé’s health has deteriorated in recent years due to problems with his spine, hip and knee, that have reduced his mobility and forced him to go through the operating room.

In recent years, the former soccer player was also admitted a few times after suffering kidney crises.

EFE