Brazil.- The alarms go off in Brazilin the last hours it has been reported that Edson Arantes Do Nascimiento, “Pele” He had to be admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo urgently after he had a worrying reaction to his health. According to what the Brazilian has revealed, he has not been responding well to his chemotherapy, which has led him to fall back to the hospital.

Pelé has been living with the fight against cancer and since then he had been subjected to different treatments to combat it and one of them was chemotherapies. His problem was found in the colonhe underwent surgery in September 2021 and although it could be removed, he has had to continue going to the hospital to monitor his health.

In this last consultation, which was not scheduled, according to ESPN it was because the Brazilian already you have problems deep in your organs which would have been compromised by cancer, which has made the chemotherapies no longer work as they had been doing in recent months.

His daughter Kely Nacimiento shared on social networks that her father had been admitted to a hospital where she assures that she will take care of him and that she will keep her followers informed, “Hello friends. A lot of alarm in the media today regarding my father’s health. He is in the hospital regulating the medication. Some of my brothers are visiting him in Brazil. Now there is an emergency or a new terrible prediction. I would be there for the new year and I promise to post some photos,” said the daughter who thanked her father for the expressions of affection.

For now, no further details of Pelé’s state of health have been released, but it is expected that in the following hours more details will be revealed about what happens to the three-time world champion with the Brazilian National Team. Pelé for some years has been in a constant battle with health issues, and he hopes that this is not the battle that he loses.