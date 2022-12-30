Pele He passed away on December 29, leaving the world of football without its king. What many do not know is that he not only stepped on soccer fields, but also film sets and even Springfield, the iconic city of “The Simpsons.” This appearance in the animated series occurred in the chapter “The Cartridge family”.

The fifth episode of the ninth season was released in 1997 to the amazement of the fans. His story tells us how a match between Mexico and Portugal abhors everyone present. As expected, the appearance of the legendary footballer did not go unnoticed.

Before said comparison begins, Pelé makes a brief publicity and a manager hands him a huge bag of money. This controversial detail was interpreted as a criticism of corruption in FIFA and was soon remembered by fans on social networks.

It should be noted that the athlete was also mentioned in the episode “EIEI-(Annoyed grunt)” during the movie “The poke of Zorro”.

Pelé’s daughter, Kely Cristina do Nascimento, announced her father’s death. The former world champion had been hospitalized for a month at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. He was transferred to a hospice unit because the chemotherapy he had been receiving for colon cancer was not working.

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace ”, were her words on her official Instagram account.

