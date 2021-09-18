O’Rei is at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, at the beginning of the month he had undergone an operation for the removal of a colon cancer

Fear of Pelé’s condition, who was hospitalized again last night in intensive care. The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, however, wanted to reassure in a statement: the Brazilian football legend, 80, “after stabilization he was transferred to semi-intensive care”. “It is currently cardiovascular and respiratory stable.” Pele had returned to an intensive care unit on Friday after suffering from breathing difficulties after getting out the day before. Earlier this month he had undergone surgery to remove colon cancer.

She is “recovering well,” her daughter also wrote to fans on Instagram. “This is the normal recovery scenario for a man of his age. After an operation like this, sometimes you take two steps forward and one step back. Yesterday he was tired and took a step back. Today he took two steps forward », wrote Kely Nascimento. The message is accompanied by a photo of him with his father: O’Rei smiles, wearing a black down jacket-vest. “This photo was taken a while ago. He is wearing a down jacket because he is from Santos (a seaside town near São Paulo) and the cold of São Paulo bothers him, ”joked his daughter. “There is a lot of anxiety in the world these days and we don’t want to add any.”

The health of the man who many consider to be the greatest footballer of all time has been fragile in recent years, with several hospitalizations. The latest was in April 2019, in Paris, due to a severe urinary infection. Back in Brazil, a kidney stone was removed.

