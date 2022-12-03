Pelé’s state of health is more than worrying. This Saturday, the daily

Folha reported that the Brazilian star does not respond correctly to the chemotherapy treatment he has received since last year. It should be remembered that Pelé was removed from a colon tumor and later diagnosed with a metastasis of the disease in various sensitive organs such as the intestine and lung. As a result of this situation, he is in palliative care at the Israelite Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo.

The information from Brazil indicates that Pelé, 82, is in pain and has difficulty breathing. The doctors in charge of treating him would have refused the option of treating him by more invasive means, a risky situation considering his age and weak state of health.

This alarming last minute contrasts with the statements made by Pelé’s daughter and representative last week, who reassured the Brazilian parish by clarifying that his admission to the hospital for “heart failure” responded to a routine query from the former “carioca” footballer ». Even the hospital itself released a statement informing that “the response has been adequate and the patient (Pelé), who remains in a common room, is stable, with a general improvement in his health.”