Worsening the health of Pelé, 82 years old, hospitalized at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo. This was reported by the doctors of the same hospital speaking of ”renal and cardiac dysfunction”. Pelé had been operated on a year ago for colon cancer. In recent days, the Folha newspaper of São Paulo had written that the football legend was not responding to chemotherapy.

“Admitted since November 29 for a reevaluation of chemotherapy for colon cancer and treatment of a respiratory infection, Edson Arantes do Nascimento presents a progression of the oncological disease and requires more treatment related to renal and cardiac dysfunction”, reads the bulletin.

Given the clinical picture, Pelé’s daughters – Kely and Flavia – have announced that they will spend Christmas in the hospital next to their father. “We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would have been better for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family gives us”, Kely’s words entrusted to her associates. “Love for him and your prayers are a huge comfort, as we know we are not alone.”