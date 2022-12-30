Teammate and coach in the first three World Cups won by Brazil, Mario Lobo Zagallo mourned the death this Thursday of the legendary Pelethe “greatest of all” footballer.

“Friend of so many stories, victories and titles and who leaves an eternal and unforgettable legacy. The person who stopped the world several times. The person who made shirt 10 the most respected,” wrote the 91-year-old “Old Wolf” , On Instagram.

Zagallo wrote a heartfelt message that he accompanied with a black and white photograph with his “senior partner” in which they both smile. “It is with that smile that I will remember you,” he said.

Pelé was “a Brazilian who defended our country throughout the world. Today the world, crying, stops and says goodbye to the greatest of all. From the King of Soccer. Thank you for everything, @pele. You are eternal. I love you”, he pointed out .

Pelé, who died at the age of 82 this Thursday in Sao Paulo, and Zagallo were the most victorious duo of the ‘Seleçao’, participating in the conquest of three of the five World Cup titles in Brazil.

As field mates they won the World Cups in Sweden-1958 and Chile-1962. Later, Zagallo went on to direct what many consider to be the best selection in history, the one that raised its star in Mexico-1970 with ‘O Rei’ accompanied by figures such as Tostao, Rivellino or Jairzinho.

The Mexico 1970

A play that marked Pelé was in the game of Brazil vs. Uruguayin it World Cup in Mexico 1970.

Pelé ran the ball, let it pass, and the goalkeeper Ladislao Mazurkiewic He went out for him, but the feint ate everything.

However, the soccer star shot the bow, but it was not a goal.

It is also remembered when he destroyed the Milanin the 1963 Intercontinental final. The videos.

