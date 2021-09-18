Pelè hospitalized in semi-intensive care: O ‘Rey’s condition

Pele he was returned to intensive care (he was discharged last Tuesday after surgery for colon cancer on September 4). This was communicated by the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo explaining that it was decided following “a brief respiratory instability” on Thursday night. “Preventive measure”, they underline. Edson Arantes do Nascimento is in stable conditions from a cardiovascular and respiratory point of view, in “semi-intensive” therapy, “continues to recover” and “is continuing his postoperative recovery”.

PELE ‘: “I’M RECOVERING WELL AND KEEP SMILING”

“My friends, I continue to recover well. Today I received visits from my family and I continue to smile every day. Thank you for all your love.” Pele once again turns to his Instagram page to reassure everyone about his health conditions.

Pele, his daughter Kely Nascimento: “She is recovering well”

Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, revealed that the Brazilian legend is “healing well” after reports that he had been brought back to intensive care. The 80-year-old, Brazil’s all-time top scorer, has been admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since undergoing surgery to remove colon cancer. Pelé revealed earlier in the week that he left the ICU, stating in an Instagram post that he was ready to “play 90 minutes, plus extra time” as he continued his recovery. On Friday, Brazilian media reported that Kely Nascimento, the daughter of, had been readmitted to intensive care Pele, took to social media to offer an encouraging update, along with a photo of her smiling father. “He is recovering well and in the frame of normality. I promise!”, Wrote the daughter of ‘O Rei’. “After such an operation, sometimes you take two steps forward and one step back. Yesterday he was tired and took one step back. Today he took two steps forward!” The great Brazilian footballer is one of only four players to have scored in four different World Cups as well as scoring 77 goals in 92 appearances for the national team before retiring from the national team in 1971.