Edson Arantes do Nascimento, ‘Pelé’, was admitted last Monday to a hospital in Sao Paulo to continue treatment for her colon cancer. The health center announced on Tuesday the entry of the former Brazilian player.

At 81, Pelé is in “good and stable condition, and should be out of the hospital in the next few days”as reported by the Albert-Einstein hospital through a statement.

Last September 2021 O Rei was discovered colon cancer and, for this reason, he has to go to the hospital periodically for tests and to continue with chemotherapy. This procedure is done once a month. In February he was hospitalized for two weeks due to a urinary infection discovered in one of his monthly interventions.

In it 2019 was also admitted to a hospital in Paris although on that occasion it was due to a kidney stone. Finally, the former Santos player was transferred to his native country to perform an operation that consisted in the extraction of the kidney stone.

Pelé was also hospitalized in intensive care in 2014 due to a urinary infection that ended with dialysis in the left kidney. During the 1970s, O Rei had his right kidney removed due to injury.