Pele (Lapresse) In Brazil there are three strikers who have trod the political scene. The most important is Pele, considered the best player in the world, who in addition to the numerous institutional positions held in the sports field was also Minister of Sports for the Brazilian government. Bebeto played in Europe with the Deportivo La Coruna shirt and was world champion with Brazil in Usa ’94. In 2010 he ran as a candidate and was elected regional deputy in the Brazilian elections. Romario wore the Barcelona shirt and with Brazil he formed a deadly couple with Bebeto. After retiring from competitive activity, in 2010 he was elected deputy in Parliament. In October 2014 he ran again and was elected Senator in Parliament. Since February 2, 2021, he has been Vice President of the Brazilian Senate.

Pele’s latest medical bulletin

The health conditions of the Brazilian champion Pelé worsen. Hospitalized since November 29 for colon cancer, according to doctors “presents a progression of the oncological disease and needs more treatment related to kidney and heart dysfunction”.

The former Brazilian footballer is hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo for arespiratory infection. A year ago he had been operated on for colon cancer and in recent days the bulletins let it be known that the champion did not respond to chemotherapy. Despite this, Pele said: “I am strong, very hopeful and continuing treatment as usual”.

In the latest bulletin the doctors who treat him talk about “renal and cardiac dysfunction”. “Admitted since November 29 for a reevaluation of chemotherapy for colon cancer and treatment of a respiratory infection, Edson Arantes do Nascimento presents a progression of the oncological disease and requires more treatment related to renal and cardiac dysfunction”, reads the bulletin.

Given the clinical picture, Pelé’s daughters Kely and Flavia have announced that they will spend Christmas in the hospital next to their father. “We have decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be best for us to stay here, with all the care this new family gives us. Your love for him and your prayers are a huge comfort, because we know we are not alone,” wrote the daughters on social media.

Pelé wanted to celebrate Argentina’s victory at the World Cup with a post on social media: “Congratulations Argentina! Diego is certainly smiling now” reads the post published on Instagram.

“Football today continued to tell its story, as always, in a passionate way. Leo Messi he won his first world championship, as he deserved for his career. My dear friend Mbappe he scored three goals in one final and the penalty. What a gift it has been to watch this show for the future of our sport.”

“And I could not but congratulate the Morocco for the fantastic campaign. It’s good to see Africa shine“.

