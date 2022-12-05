The former Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé‘, undergoing treatment for colon cancer, had covid-19 and developed a lung “infection” that forced him to be hospitalized, his daughter revealed Kely Nascimento.

“About three weeks ago he contracted covid. He is vaccinated with all the vaccines, but because of the drugs and cancer chemotherapy he is fragile and developed a lung infection. That’s why he went to the hospital,” Nascimento told the Globo network .

(Wojciech Szczesny: the drama that the goalkeeper lived with his daughter in Qatar, video)

(Lionel Messi: Australia players queue for photo, video)

Pelé, 82, is admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since Tuesday of last week “to reassess the chemotherapy treatment of the tumor in the colon, identified in September 2021,” according to the clinic.

Subsequently, the medical team reported that the triple world champion with Canarinha suffered from a “respiratory infection”, which is why they began to administer antibiotics, to which he has responded “adequately” since then.

According to the latest medical bulletin, released on Saturday, the former striker is still undergoing treatment and his state of health is “stable.”

“He has had a good response to respiratory infection care, without presenting a worsening of his condition in the last 24 hours,” the hospital said.

‘Not terminal’

In parallel, the ESPN network and the daily Folha de Sao Paulo they assured that

Pelé no longer responds to chemotherapy sessions and has gone into palliative care after the cancer detected in the colon spread to other organs of the body. The family has vehemently denied this information.

“He is not in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). He is in a normal room, he is not at risk. He is under treatment,” he said. Flavia Arantesalso the daughter of the former Brazilian soccer player, who also participated in the report broadcast by Globo.

“It is very unfair that they begin to talk about the fact that he is in a terminal state, in palliative treatment. It is not that,” he added.

This latest hospitalization of ‘O King’ has generated an enormous current of solidarity in the world of football that coincides with the dispute over the Qatar World Cup.

From that country, various tributes have been made to the former player of Santhos and cosmoswhile fans of the São Paulo club hold vigil at the doors of the Sao Paulo hospital asking for the speedy recovery of their idol.

(Brutal fight between Medellín fans in the game against Pereira, video)

(Unusual: invites her boyfriend to the World Cup to propose to her, video)

EFE