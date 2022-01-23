Brazilian former soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pele’, who is treated for a colon tumor, remains in stable health and with no change in diagnosis, said his daughter this Saturday, Kelly Nascimento, when coming out with versions about the alleged worsening of the “king’s” health.

The daughter of the considered best soccer player of all time and three times world champion posted a message on her Instagram account to reassure Pelé’s fans after press versions, never confirmed, indicated that three other product tumors had been detected. of metastases and that the cancer was already widespread.

“Yesterday I was bombarded by WhatsApp and other networks. I was even surprised by what was happening. I write to tell you that my father is fine and that his diagnosis has not changed,” Kely Nascimento said on Instagram.

it’s not delicate

“He goes to the hospital every month to get a general evaluation, so you can expect that kind of thing (hospitalizations) to happen from time to time. Thank you all for the concern,” he added.

The press versions of the supposed worsening of the health of the considered best athlete of the 20th century emerged on Thursday after Pelé, 81, was discharged from the hospital where he went a day earlier for a new check-up.

Despite the fact that his doctors released a bulletin stating that he had been discharged after a new routine evaluation and that his health condition was fine, the ESPN Brasil network released information according to which the “king” had two tumors detected, in the liver and intestine, and a third arising in the lung.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on January 19 and 20 to follow up on the treatment of the colon tumor, which was diagnosed in September 2021. The patient was discharged this Thursday and is in clinical condition stable,” the medical bulletin said.

social media crashed

Despite that bulletin, the press version, without sources or clarifications, went around the world and generated thousands of publications on social networks in which fans lamented the worsening of the former soccer player’s health and his supposed “generalized cancer”.

In the week of Christmas, Pelé was also in the prestigious Sao Paulo hospital to continue treatment for a colon tumor and for which he underwent surgery in September.

Just as he did this week, the triple world champion with Canarinha (1958, 1962 and 1970) then went to the clinic to undergo a new chemotherapy session and, in addition, another series of tests to find out his condition of health.

Pelé was hospitalized at Albert Einstein on August 31 for routine tests that he had postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and in which a colon tumor was detected, for which he underwent surgery days later.

Since then, he began a chemotherapy treatment, to which, according to the doctors, he reacted “satisfactorily”. Pelé’s health has deteriorated in recent years due to spinal, hip and knee problems that have reduced his mobility and forced him to undergo surgery, in addition to suffering some kidney crises.

EFE