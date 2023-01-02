Pelé: his body has arrived at the Vila Belmiro stadium, video

Soccer fans fire the best player of all time, Pelewho passed away last Thursday at the age of 82 in Sao Paulo.

The body of the ‘King’ of football arrived on the stage that many times saw him win at about 4 in the morning, time for Brazil, while the people accompanied him to the side and side of the track.

(Shakira’s moving letter: “In the face of contempt, continue to value yourself”)

(Shakira, drastic change: the reasons that ruin her trip to Miami)

What was lived in Santos was a party. The fans acclaimed the ‘King’. Pele’s body came out of the Albert Einstein Hospitalin the São Paulo capital, and arrived in Vila at dawn.

The procession was received by a firework outside the stadium, according to information from O Globo, which is part, as TIMEfrom the GDA group.

👑 CHEGADA DE PELÉ NA VILA BELMIRO AND MARKED BY TEARS AND FOGOS Around 3h30 from this second fair (2), the body of Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pelé), went to Vila Belmiro to start his wake.

📸: Internet playback#rdctvesporte #peel #news pic.twitter.com/I5RA3M0gfr – RDC TV (@RDCTVdigital) January 2, 2023

“The King’s coffin will be placed in the center of the field so that those interested in saying goodbye can pay their respects. Relatives and authorities will occupy reserved tents on the grass, while the fans will pass about seven meters from the body, ”says the newspaper.

And he adds: “Important national political figures will be present, such as President Lula, who was sworn in yesterday, and important sports leaders, such as Fifa president, Gianni Infantino.” (Rigoberto Urán asks for help to stop an ugly habit: what is it?, video) (The details of Lionel Messi’s special look to receive the year)

Villa Belmiro: Body of the King 👑@pele Still don’t wear clothes. Just next to the opening of the two twister gates, it will be placed in the center of the lawn, under the main awning. The line has more than 1,000 people waiting for the start of the wake.@EsportesGZH pic.twitter.com/7PSuowX2y6 — ADEMIR QUINTINO (@ademirquintino) January 2, 2023

Sports