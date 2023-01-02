Tuesday, January 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pelé: his body has arrived at the Vila Belmiro stadium, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Vigil for Pelé

The tents have already been set up in the Vila Belmiro stadium, where Pelé’s wake will be held.

Photo:

Guilherme Dionizio. efe

The tents have already been set up in the Vila Belmiro stadium, where Pelé will be held.

Fans line up to say goodbye.

Soccer fans fire the best player of all time, Pelewho passed away last Thursday at the age of 82 in Sao Paulo.

The body of the ‘King’ of football arrived on the stage that many times saw him win at about 4 in the morning, time for Brazil, while the people accompanied him to the side and side of the track.

(Shakira’s moving letter: “In the face of contempt, continue to value yourself”)
(Shakira, drastic change: the reasons that ruin her trip to Miami)

See also  Diego Forlán: "Darwin Núñez is the replacement for Suárez and Cavani in Uruguay. He can be a starter in the World Cup"

What was lived in Santos was a party. The fans acclaimed the ‘King’. Pele’s body came out of the Albert Einstein Hospitalin the São Paulo capital, and arrived in Vila at dawn.

The procession was received by a firework outside the stadium, according to information from O Globo, which is part, as TIMEfrom the GDA group.

“The King’s coffin will be placed in the center of the field so that those interested in saying goodbye can pay their respects. Relatives and authorities will occupy reserved tents on the grass, while the fans will pass about seven meters from the body, ”says the newspaper.

And he adds: “Important national political figures will be present, such as President Lula, who was sworn in yesterday, and important sports leaders, such as Fifa president, Gianni Infantino.” (Rigoberto Urán asks for help to stop an ugly habit: what is it?, video) (The details of Lionel Messi’s special look to receive the year)

Sports

See also  Fiorentina is the best placed to sign Johan Vásquez and Lazio does not give up

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Pelé #body #arrived #Vila #Belmiro #stadium #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Corona continues to spread in China

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result