Former Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’, 82 years old and who is hospitalized for routine examinations for a colon tumor diagnosed a year ago, thanked this Thursday for the message of improvements in his health displayed in various buildings in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup.

The image of Pelé and a message that said ‘Get well soon’ were projected on the facades of gigantic buildings in Doha, in the middle of a background illuminated by endless light bulbs.

The tribute in the country that concentrates world attention as organizer of this year’s World Cup moved the “king of soccer”, who thanked the gesture in the networks and the constant support of his fans.

“Friends, I’m in the hospital doing my monthly review. It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute and to everyone who sends me good vibes!” Pelé posted on Instagram in a message accompanying images of the tribute.

The three-time world champion was admitted on Wednesday to the Albert Einstein hospital in the city of Sao Paulo for an evaluation of the results of the chemotherapy with which he has been treating the colon tumor that was diagnosed in September 2021.

According to the medical bulletin released the day before by the hospital, Pelé has full control of his vital functions and is in a stable clinical condition.

This Thursday, his daughter Flávia Arantes do Nascimento, confirmed in a message posted on social networks that her father’s admission to the hospital was not for something serious, which her sister Kelly had already pointed out the day before.

Message from Pele’s daughter

Pelé underwent surgery last year for a colon tumor detected during a routine battery of tests.

Since then, he has undergone a cycle of chemotherapy sessions that has forced him to go to the hospital several times to closely monitor his evolution.

Pelé’s health has deteriorated in recent years due to other causes as well, such as spinal, hip and knee problems, which have reduced his mobility and forced him to undergo surgery, as well as suffering a kidney crisis.

EFE