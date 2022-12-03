Pelé generates a new global alarm: versions about seriousness in his health

New alarm has been generated around the health of the Brazilian star Pele, who was admitted since Tuesday, November 29, at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, in Brazil.

alarm for Pele

According to press reports in Brazil, Pelé, 82, no longer responds to the chemotherapy treatment he had been receiving since September last year, when he underwent surgery for colon cancer.

Pele, former Brazilian soccer player. See also Early results .. a drug to treat cancer may target the dormant HIV virus Photo: Sebastiao Moreira. efe

Folha de Sao Paulo reveals that the player is in exclusive palliative care.

“This means that it has stopped chemotherapy and continues to receive comfort measures to relieve pain and shortness of breath, for example, without undergoing invasive therapies,” says the outlet.

At the beginning of the year, Pelé was diagnosed with metastases in the intestine, lung and liver.

Pelé had given a message of calm

The former Brazilian soccer player thanked this Thursday for the message of improvements in his health displayed in various buildings in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup.

The image of Pelé and a message that said ‘Get well soon’ were projected on the facades of gigantic buildings in Doha, in the middle of a background illuminated by endless light bulbs.

The tribute in the country that concentrates world attention as organizer of this year’s World Cup moved the “king of soccer”, who thanked the gesture in the networks and the constant support of his fans.

“Friends, I’m in the hospital doing my monthly checkup. It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute and to everyone who sends me good vibes!” Pelé posted on Instagram in a message accompanying images of the tribute.

SPORTS

More sports news