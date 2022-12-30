Friday, December 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pelé: Falcao García, ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, Asprilla, heartfelt messages

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Ronaldo's eleven

I peeled.

Photo:

Allsport Hulton / File

Pele.

The Brazilian died at the age of 82 in Sao Paulo.

The Colombian striker Radamel Falcao Garcia mourned this Thursday the death of Pele and affirmed that his legacy is inscribed in the hearts of thousands of soccer fans.

See also  Video: Rains collapse houses and put Venezuela on alert

The Colombian striker for Rayo Vallecano referred to the “sad news” of the death of what many consider to be the best soccer player in history.

(Pelé passed away in Brazil: the world mourns the king of football)
(Pelé: the greatest, the King, the symbol of football (profile)

“Your legacy will remain forever inscribed in the hearts of thousands of soccer fans around the planet. My condolences and a prayer for friends and family,” added the Colombian in a message on his Twitter account.

Pelé passed away this Thursday at the age of 82 due to complications from the cancer he suffered, surrounded by several of his children and grandchildren, who spent Christmas with him at the Israelite Hospital Albert Einstein from Sao Paulo where he was admitted since last November 29.

Carlos Valderrama He also sent his message and remembered Pelé.

See also  Colombia national team thrashed Uruguay and goes to the U-20 Women's World Cup

Faustino Asprilla it was pronounced.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Pelé #Falcao #García #Pibe #Valderrama #Asprilla #heartfelt #messages

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

This delightful Great American Novel featuring trans characters is a huge hit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result