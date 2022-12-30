You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
I peeled.
Allsport Hulton / File
Pele.
The Brazilian died at the age of 82 in Sao Paulo.
December 29, 2022, 10:53 PM
The Colombian striker Radamel Falcao Garcia mourned this Thursday the death of Pele and affirmed that his legacy is inscribed in the hearts of thousands of soccer fans.
The Colombian striker for Rayo Vallecano referred to the “sad news” of the death of what many consider to be the best soccer player in history.
(Pelé passed away in Brazil: the world mourns the king of football)
(Pelé: the greatest, the King, the symbol of football (profile)
“Your legacy will remain forever inscribed in the hearts of thousands of soccer fans around the planet. My condolences and a prayer for friends and family,” added the Colombian in a message on his Twitter account.
Pelé passed away this Thursday at the age of 82 due to complications from the cancer he suffered, surrounded by several of his children and grandchildren, who spent Christmas with him at the Israelite Hospital Albert Einstein from Sao Paulo where he was admitted since last November 29.
Sad news. Your legacy will remain forever inscribed in the hearts of thousands of soccer fans around the world. My condolences and a prayer to friends and family. https://t.co/7RESBZzkuo
— Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) December 29, 2022
Carlos Valderrama He also sent his message and remembered Pelé.
Faustino Asprilla it was pronounced.
December 29, 2022, 10:53 PM
#Pelé #Falcao #García #Pibe #Valderrama #Asprilla #heartfelt #messages
