Pelé, “failing is part of life”: harsh message from grandson who denounced abandonment

Married three times, officially father of seven children: Pelé’s private life, without being as eventful as Diego Maradona’s, was quite convoluted.

Pelé had a son who was imprisoned, an ex-partner who went from adult magazine model to queen of Brazilian television, and an unrecognized daughter..

‘O Rei’ refused to recognize Sandra Machado, born in 1964 from an affair with a cleaning worker. After a five-year legal battle, the courts ruled in 1996 in favor of the young woman, whose story she told in the book “The girl the king did not want”, before dying in 2006 from breast cancer at just 42 years old. .



Pelé was denounced by his two grandchildren, sons of Sandra, Gabriel and Octavio, for having “intellectually, morally and materially abandoned them”.

​

And now, when the death of the star is known, a new message recalls his intricate personal life. This time, octavioone of those grandsons, who reopened the door.

(You can read: Pelé died: the short farewell message for which they criticize Lionel Messi).

‘Not everything is wonderful’

Through her Instagram account, Kely Nascimento said goodbye to her father. Photo: Instagram: @iamkelynascimento

“Succeeding and failing is part of our life, not everything is wonderful, every family has fights and fights, ours is no different, but there are times when union and love are more important than anything. I thank God for having provided me with this moment, because it was what my mother dreamed of the most, there are things that some sow and others reap and we are reaping. I thank those who were happy for us, we are extremely happy and I thank all my family in advance who were extremely receptive and affectionate with us!” Octavio pointed out, accompanying a photograph holding him by the hand.

At the time, according to press reports, Pelé had to pay a monthly payment of around 1,500 euros to Octavio and his brother Gabriel.

SPORTS

*With EFE

More sports news