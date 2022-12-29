The life of Edson Arantes do Nascimento ended this Thursday at the age of 82. He had been dealing with his failing health for more than a decade. From time to time the fear of losing him was fueled, but time and time again he dribbled at misfortune to score a flag goal. A fighter since he came into the world, he emulated those dribbles that made him one of the greatest of all time to earn the opportunity to play another game on the field of existence. The final whistle leaves the world of sports in awe, which revered him as the god that he was. Gone is the myth of Pelé, which is eternal. O Rei do futebol is already O Rei del cielo.

He overcame a childhood marked by poverty in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais to establish himself as a figure of planetary dimension, an icon of the king of sports comparable to what Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was for music or William Shakespeare for literature. A legend among legends, he boasted of having scored 1,283 goals in the 1,367 official and friendly matches that he computed in a two-decade career that allowed him to mark his name in gold letters in the annals of football.

Three times world champion with the ‘Canarinha’, he broke records with the same speed with which he tore apart opponents and raised the ‘Jogo bonito’ to the category of art, but he always kept within himself that garoto with the lively gaze who worked as shoeshine boy to contribute to the modest family economy. From nothing to everything with unparalleled talent as the only argument with which to make his way in an inhospitable setting.

The Lord of the World Cups



At the age of 15, he joined Santos, the club with which he won twenty titles and to which he dedicated the bulk of his career. At 16 he was already a celebrity in Brazil and at 17 he astonished the world leading the ‘Verdeamarela’ in the World Cup in Sweden. He arrived at the appointment with cotton wool, but he came out consecrated from it. Six goals in four games, two of them in the final played against the hosts, exalted a genius like no other had been seen. Dondinho’s son, another prolific striker whose dream was cut short by a serious knee injury when the future star was not yet born, had promised his father that he would compensate Brazil for the Maracanazo and in Scandinavian lands he began to forge the myth.

Four years later he attended the World Cup in Chile with the star band, but an injury in the first phase kept him out of the qualifiers. Amarildo filled his vacancy in a dream forward, but it was Garrincha, the angel with crooked legs, who led the ‘Canarinha’ to their second win in the absence of the Santos idol.

His biggest disappointment would come at the World Cup in England, where the Brazilian team was swept in the group stage. The irruption of Tostao and Jairzinho had brought new life to a team that continued to bewitch with the magic of Pelé and Garrincha. But poor preparation and overconfidence weighed down Brazil, who dug their grave against Eusébio’s Portugal. The setback left Pelé devastated, who took refuge in Santos while the resurrection of the ‘Canarinha’ was cooked by Joao Saldanha, the coach who would put together an unforgettable team.

Pelé, who intended not to play another World Cup, recovered his hopes and got on board the ship already helmed by Mario Zagallo, a former teammate in the Swedish and Chilean events who the Brazilian federation came to replace a Saldanha whose communist affiliation was not forgiven, despite having signed an impeccable qualification for the World Cup in Mexico with rising figures such as Carlos Alberto, Rivellino or Gérson. El Lobo let his stars do their thing and Pelé became, at the age of 29, the first footballer who could boast of having won the Jules Rimet Cup three times. A feat that no one has matched yet.

golden retreat



Tired of winning and scoring goals everywhere, Pelé said goodbye to Santos in October 1974. He wanted to enjoy life away from the stadiums with his family, but he was bankrupt. A chain of ruinous investments left him no choice but to break his promise not to wear another elastic than that of Peixe and Brazil. He had disdained the siren songs that came from clubs as powerful as Real Madrid or Juventus, but he had to accept an exotic destination: the United States, where soccer was a minority sport.

The Cosmos put an exorbitant salary on the table and the star settled in New York at the age of 34 as a great claim of the NASL, which would also offer a golden retirement to stars of the caliber of Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer or Carlos Alberto. He breathed passion for football into a country that loved basketball, baseball or American football and added glamor to his epic before finally hanging up his boots on October 1, 1977 with a friendly between the two squads of his life that it was held in front of 75,000 spectators.

Always under the spotlight, he made his first steps in the cinema appearing in ‘Evasion or victory’ (John Huston, 1981), he continued to be linked to the world of football from the offices, he served as Brazil’s Minister of Sports and received endless congratulations and affection wherever he went, while the alleged successors struggled to reach his stratospheric records. Pattern by which all those who came after were measured, he maintained a love-hate relationship with Maradona and intervened in the dispute between Cristiano and Messi, but he always claimed to be the best in history.

A poorly resolved hip operation in 2012 diminished his quality of life and turned his last years into a transfer of hospitals. The colon cancer that was detected in September 2021 has ended up breaking the resistance of a tireless competitor. Great among the greats.