Three-time world champion Pelé dies at 82

Three-time world champion Pelé has died at the age of 82. This was reported by his daughter Keli Nascimentou on Instagram. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

“Everything we have is thanks to you. We love you endlessly. Rest in peace,” she wrote. The death of the former footballer was also confirmed by his agent Joe Fraga. No other details of what happened were reported.

On December 26, it was reported that Pele began to say goodbye to his family. It was noted that the condition of the champion worsened every day.

On November 30, it was reported that Pele, who had previously undergone surgery to remove a tumor in his colon, was admitted to the hospital with a general swelling of the body. The Brazilian was diagnosed with heart failure and marked confusion. The daughter of ex-athlete Keli Nascimentu called the hospitalization planned.

Pele is a three-time world football champion. In 1999, the International Olympic Committee recognized the Brazilian as the athlete of the century.