The Argentine star Lionel Messirecent world champion in Qatar 2022, said goodbye with a short message from the ‘king’ of world football, the Brazilian Pelewho passed away this Thursday at the age of 82.

“Rest in peace, Pelé”, The Argentine wrote on his social networks and accompanied the post with three photos, two of himself with Pelé and another of the legendary Brazilian celebrating a goal.

Although Messi has never been one for many words, some Internet users criticize him for the short message. This, comparing it with that of figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, among others.

“How deep”, “How inspiring” and “How expressive”, are some of the most critical comments in the publication and its replies.

Pelé died on Thursday, December 29 in Sao Paulo. See also Luis Fernando Muriel, in the sights of a giant: strong version in Italy Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Former Argentine player Gabriel Batistuta also joined the expressions of sadness over Pelé’s death.

“Thank you for everything you gave to the world of football. Rip legend,” tweeted the former Fiorentina player who for 20 years was the top scorer for the Argentine team in the World Cups, recently surpassed by Messi.

As soon as the news was known, In Argentina, many remembered the message that Pelé gave when Diego Maradonaanother world soccer legend, passed away at the age of 60 in 2020.

“I lost a dear friend and the world lost a legend. I hope that one day we will play football together in heaven,” Pele wrote at the time.

“One of the best soccer players in history has left us. We will always remember those years in which Pelé dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts,” wrote the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandezknown as a football lover.

Argentine soccer clubs also expressed their condolences, including the popular Boca Juniors and River Plate, who fired in a tweet “one of the greatest in all of history. Pelé, world soccer legend,” he wrote on his official account.

