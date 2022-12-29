Pele, three-time world champion, died

Pele died at the age of 82. The Brazilian football legend, winner of three World Cups, was hospitalized for colon cancer and, in recent days, doctors had revealed that the champion was no longer responding to treatment.

Considered by many to be the strongest footballer of all time, Pele’ won 3 world championships with Brazil, in 1958, 1962 and 1970. At club level, he wore the Santos shirt for almost his entire career and in the final that of the New York Cosmos, without ever dealing with European football.

Farewell to Pele, the tricampeon who invented football

If he could he would have taken the field to teach football and to drag his Brazil to the conquest of their sixth world title in Qatar. But nothing: Brazil sadly went out in the quarter-finals three weeks ago and he, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, aka Pele’, while continuing to fight, had to surrender at the age of 82 to a truly implacable opponent (cancer in the colon) who hadn’t given him a break for a year and a half. As long as his strength supported him, the man who invented football, when TV was still in black and white, cheered wildly for his national team from a bed in the Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where he had been hospitalized for end of November, inciting Neymar and his companions with tweets. But not failing in the end to congratulate the historic Argentine rivals dragged to success by Messi. After all, Pele’ knew the World Cup well: he was the only player to win three editions (1958, 1962 and 1970) which could have been even four if he hadn’t left prematurely and been ‘crippled’ by the 1966 one in England , victim of the violence of the opposing defenders.

Midfielder or striker depending on the occasion (with today’s football he would be an attacking midfielder with a license to score goals), the legendary number 10 of the Selecao lived his entire sporting career in his country wearing the Santos jersey (from ’57 to ’74, playing 580 games and scoring 568 goals) and then finishing with a bang in the New York Cosmos (from ’75 to ’77, with 56 appearances and 31 goals), transforming the sporting face of the United States. In the national team Pele’ reached 92 appearances and punched the opponent’s goal 77 times between ’57 and ’71. Fifa eventually recognized him as the record for goals scored in his career, 1,281 in 1,363 matches, while in official matches O’Rey scored 757 goals in 816 matches with an average of 0.93 goals per match.

As a footballer Pele’ was everything an athlete could dream of being: complete, fast, skilled in dribbling, intelligent, with a sense of passing and scoring like few others. He wasn’t very tall (1.72 cm) but, for example, his winning header entered history by right, in the final of the 1970 World Cup between Brazil-Italy 4-1, with an embarrassing detachment from the ground against the scorer Tarcisio Burgnich to whom he gave a few centimeters of difference by remaining suspended in the air for a couple of interminable seconds. An athletic gesture that only Pele’ could do, for that sense of position that allowed him to stay in that portion of the field with the right tempo at the right moment. And what about that goal, scored at the age of just 17 in the 1958 World Cup final in Sweden, complete with a ‘sombrero’ in the area on the head of a home team defender and then a deadly shot?

