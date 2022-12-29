Pelé died, the disease of the football legend. Tumor

Pele died today, December 29, 2022, at the age of 82 after a long illness. In fact, the former Brazilian champion had been battling colon cancer for some time. Edson Arantes Do Nacimiento, this is his real name, had been operated on in September 2021 against the cancer that had struck him. One of the greatest footballers in history was 82 years old and had been hospitalized for some time. His health has deteriorated in recent weeks. Doctors in some routine checkups had discovered that he had colon cancer. By now the chemotherapy therapies to which Pelé was subjected no longer worked, because his body did not react to the treatments.

All of football is in mourning. Unfortunately, the Brazilian has often been hospitalized in recent years. In 2014 he ended up there due to kidney problems, a few months later he underwent prostate surgery. On 4 September 2021 at the Albert Einstein hospital in San Paolo Pelé underwent surgery for colon cancer. From that moment on, Pele suffered a lot. Furthermore, the rumors about the disease have been endless. Pele returned to the hospital last November. We immediately thought of the worst before the daughter denied everything with a series of posts on social networks. Then in December 2022 another emergency hospitalization turned into something much more serious: O Rei arrived at the hospital in a confused state, and never recovered. He won the World Cup three times with Brazil. O Rei’s daughter communicated the news of the death.

Career

Pele was the only footballer to have won three World Cups. Not even eighteen-year-old Pelé was deployed as a starter in the 1958 World Cup, the first won by the Seleção who beat hosts Sweden 5-2 in the final. In that final Pele scored one of the best goals ever. Four years later there was Brazil’s second World Cup, but the Brazilian number 10 only played the first game in which he was injured. At home there was talk of a macumba by Amarildo’s father, a striker who was Pelé’s reserve and who then played in Serie A for many years.

In 1970 Pelé triumphed in Mexico, in the final played at the Azteca Italy was defeated 4-1. O’Rey scored a beautiful goal, with an impressive break that went down in history. Brazil thus definitively won the Rimet Cup. Pele became the first footballer to win three World Cups, and at the moment he is still the only one. Overall with Brazil he played 92 games and scored 77 goals, and is still the best scorer ever for the Selecao. He scored his first goal on his debut, he was sixteen years and eight months old, against Argentina.

His career was inextricably linked to Santos, a team with which he played 19 seasons and with which he won 10 São Paulo titles, 5 consecutive Taça Brasil from 1961 to 1965, a Brazilian football record, 3 Rio-San Paolo tournaments, a Taça de Prata, 2 Copa Libertadores, 2 Intercontinental Cups and a Super Cup of Intercontinental Champions.