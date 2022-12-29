Died Pele at 82 years of age. A few days after Argentina was crowned the champion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, football has lost its king: Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the player’s real name, left this world on December 29, after having been hospitalized for a month at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

‘Pelé’ gained great international fame after winning three World Cups with the Brazilian team: Photo: AFP

Movie about Pelé on Netflix

There is no doubt that Pele He is one of the greatest figures in football. His career on the field of play and transcendence over the years has motivated various documentaries about his life, one of them was made by Netflix and was titled “Pele”as minimalist as symbolic.

“This documentary captures the extraordinary trajectory that Pelé built in his life, from revelation soccer player to national hero during a turbulent time in Brazil,” indicates the official synopsis of the streaming production.

The plot pans over a period of 12 years, in which the soccer star, the only man to win three world titles, went from being a young promise in 1958 to being one of the biggest stars of the beautiful game in 1970. , when Brazil was going through one of its most difficult stages.

What did Pele die of?