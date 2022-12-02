Medical bulletin reported that former player is undergoing treatment and has stable condition; was admitted to reevaluate tumor

The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, announced this Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) that former soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, 82, has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection. According to the medical bulletin, the star of the Brazilian team is being treated with antibiotics and is stable.

“The response has been adequate and the patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with a general improvement in his health status”said the statement.

On Tuesday (29.Nov), Pelé was admitted to the hospital for a “reassessment of chemotherapy treatment” of his colon tumor, identified in September 2021.

According to Einstein, the former player will continue to be hospitalized in the coming days to continue his treatment, although there is still no forecast for discharge.

Read the full medical bulletin below:

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein last Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy for the colon tumor identified in September 2021. The medical team diagnosed a respiratory infection, which has been treated with antibiotics . The response has been adequate and the patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with a general improvement in his health. The former player will remain hospitalized in the coming days for continued treatment.”

This is not Pelé’s first hospitalization because of cancer. In 2021, he was hospitalized in September – when he announced the illness – and in December. Already this year, the soccer star was hospitalized in February.

The former player published on his Instagram profile a thank you for the positive messages he received.

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this.”said Pelé, 1 day after being hospitalized.

In the publication, the former striker also thanked a tribute made in a building in Qatar, host country of the men’s soccer World Cup. In the building, the message 🇧🇷get well soon” was projected together with the image of Pelé.

“Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes”completed.