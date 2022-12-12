SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The 82-year-old former player Pelé continues to show improvement in his clinical condition, but still has no plans to discharge him from the hospital he started on November 29 to reassess his chemotherapy treatment against cancer. , said the Albert Einstein hospital medical bulletin, where he is hospitalized.

“Still without a forecast for discharge, the patient continues to show improvement in his clinical condition, especially in the respiratory infection. He is still in a common room, conscious and with stable vital signs”, says the bulletin.

Pelé, three-time world champion with the Brazilian national team, had surgery to remove a colon tumor in 2021 and has since had chemotherapy treatment to fight the disease. After being admitted, he was also diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

The former athlete, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, has struggled with health problems in recent years, including hip surgery that left him unable to walk unaided and significantly reduced his public appearances. .

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões and Lais Morais);