The 82-year-old former player said the striker’s legacy in football “is far from over”

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, congratulated striker Neymar Jr. for scoring his 77th goal with the Brazilian national team. On his Instagram profile, the “king of football” published a text dedicated to the new record holder of the Brazilian team. The player scored the only goal against the Croatians this Friday (9.10) and equaled the achievements of the king of football.

“His legacy is far from over. Keep inspiring us. I will continue punching the air with happiness with every goal you score, as I have done in every game I’ve seen you on the pitch.”wrote Pele.

“I saw you grow, I cheered for you every day and finally I can congratulate you for equaling my number of goals with the Brazilian national team”said the former player at the beginning of the text.

Pelé pointed out that the record for the national team was established 50 years ago and that “no one had managed to get close to him until now”🇧🇷 For this reason, he stated that this fact “values ​​greatness” Neymar’s conquest.



After beating the South Koreans by 4-1, the Brazilian team honored Pelé, who is fighting a colon tumor.



Read Pelé’s post about Neymar having scored 77 goals for the national team:

Pelé, 82 years old, has been hospitalized at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, since the end of November. He treats colon cancer diagnosed in September 2021 and had a respiratory infection identified during hospitalization.

The last medical bulletin released by the hospital informed that the ace continued with “progressive improvement” in the context of infection.

Pelé wore the shirt of the Brazilian national team from 1954 to 1971. He played 91 official games for the team and scored 77 goals. He is the only player in the world to be three times champion (1958, 1962 and 1970) in the history of the Cups.

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) define who is the coach and who are the players “summoned” (in fact, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend to the “convocation”🇧🇷

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.