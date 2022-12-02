World Cup champion Pelé says he’s in the hospital for a monthly visit

Three-time world football champion in the Brazilian national team Pelé on Instagram commented on the hospitalization.

Pele posted a photo of buildings in Qatar, on the facades of which his pictures are placed with the wishes of health. “Friends, I am in the hospital with a monthly visit,” he signed. The Brazilian said he was pleased to receive positive messages and thanked everyone who sends him good vibes.

On November 30, it was reported that Pele was hospitalized with a general swelling of the body. The Brazilian was diagnosed with heart failure and confusion.

Pele won the World Cup three times with the Brazilian national team – in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He was recognized as the player of the century by the International Football Federation (FIFA). At the club level, Pele represented the Brazilian Santos and the American New York Cosmos.