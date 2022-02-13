On the eve of the Super Bowl, the biggest sporting event in the United States, former soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, immortalized as Pelé, 81, shared a new update on his state of health.

Through his social networks, Pelé communicated this Sunday that You will have to be hospitalized again to continue your oncological treatment..

“Friends, as I have done every month, I am going to the hospital to continue my treatment. Hopefully there will be pyre corn to see the Super Bowl. I will be watching the game even though Tom Brady, my friend, will not be playing”Pele wrote at the start.

“Thank you for all the messages of affection,” he concluded.

Pele’s health

Pelé, considered by many to be the best footballer in history, continues to be treated for the colon tumor that was detected in September 2021 and for whiche has already been operated on once in a private hospital in Sao Paulo.

From that procedure, he began a chemotherapy treatment that has forced him to go through the hospital several times. Last January, she went again to the same São Paulo clinic for another check-up, after which the team of doctors assured that her health condition continued to be stable.

In addition to the tumor Pele’s health has deteriorated in recent years due to problems in the spine, hip and knee that have reduced his mobility and have forced him to go through the operating room, in addition to suffering some kidney crises.

SPORTS

with EFE