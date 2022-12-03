Pele (Lapresse) In Brazil there are three strikers who have trod the political scene. The most important is Pele, considered the best player in the world, who in addition to the numerous institutional positions held in the sports field was also Minister of Sports for the Brazilian government. Bebeto played in Europe with the Deportivo La Coruna shirt and was world champion with Brazil in Usa ’94. In 2010 he ran as a candidate and was elected regional deputy in the Brazilian elections. Romario wore the Barcelona shirt and with Brazil he formed a deadly couple with Bebeto. After retiring from competitive activity, in 2010 he was elected deputy in Parliament. In October 2014 he ran again and was elected Senator in Parliament. Since February 2, 2021, he has been Vice President of the Brazilian Senate.

Pele suffers from intestinal cancer and has undergone chemotherapy since September

Pelethe world soccer star, three-time winner of a world Cupsuffers from bowel cancer and since September of this year he has been undergoing therapies of chemotherapy. Now, months later, according to the newspaper Foha de Sao Paulo, the former sports star is no longer responding to treatment. The doctors of the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo, where he is hospitalized, transferred him to the ward palliative care. Last Tuesday Pele he had entered the clinic due to “general swelling” and “heart failure” problems.

Pele sick with cancer, the post on Instagram

A few days ago up Instagram the soccer star had written: “Friends, I’m in the hospital doing my monthly visit. It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute and to all those who send me good vibes!”





Subscribe to the newsletter

