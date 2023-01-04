The ginga is the basic step of capoeira, the one that combines attack strokes and defense strokes. You may ask: what does this have to do with football? Simple: Pelé, the divine, the immense, the unattainable O Rei, brought the ginga to the field, showed the world that the ancient fight-dance, practiced by African slaves in Brazil as a form of physical and cultural resistance to domain of the Portuguese, it could have been a winning scheme.