The football world is mourning the departure of Pelé, who died this Thursday, December 29 in Sao Pablo (Brazil) at the age of 82, after suffering for a long time from colon cancer.

He is remembered by many fans as the best player in history. And it is not for less, because even decades after his retirement, which occurred on October 1, 1977, some of the figures he achieved remain unsurpassed.

Pelé scored approximately 1,283 goals in his career and, for the moment, he is the only player who has managed to be a three-time world champion (1958, 1962 and 1970). In addition, he is remembered as the youngest footballer to go to a World Cup, an achievement he achieved in the World Cup held in Sweden in 1958, when he was 17 years old.

And although his legacy as a footballer is unmatched, The Brazilian star had a passion that probably very few know about: music.

The composer Pele

“I wrote many books, I scored many goals, I fathered children, I planted many trees. The only thing missing is a musical memory of my life,” Pelé said in an interview with journalist Alex Bellos, published in ‘The Guardian’ in 2006.

The ex-soccer player told on that occasion that music has been part of his life since he heard his father play the cavaquinho -a kind of Brazilian ukulele- at his home in Bauru, a municipality located in the state of Sao Pablo.

“When I was a professional footballer at Santos, I spent a lot of time in the team hotels doing nothing. My way of spending time was writing songs and strumming my guitar,” he added.

The Brazilian stated that he wrote “more than 500 songs”, adding: “Sometimes I just write the lyrics. Sometimes the lyrics come with a melody. Even now, wherever I go, I always have my little tape recorder, and I record everything I occurs to me. All my houses have a guitar”.

In fact, several of his compositions were recorded by Brazilian pop stars in the 1970s and 1980s. He wrote a duet, ‘Perdao Nao Tem’, which he performed with his country’s greatest popular singer, Eliz Regina. And the sambista Jair Rodrigues released a song by Pelé called ‘Cidade Grande’.

“I wrote songs for many others, but I never let them say that it was for me,” he explained, saying that he did not admit having written those songs because “I did not want the public to make the comparison between the composer Pelé and the soccer player Pelé”.

“That would have been a great injustice: in football, my talent was a gift from God, music was just for fun,” he said.

‘Pele Ginga’: his album

What many probably don’t know is that Pelé has his own album, called ‘Pelé Ginga’, which refers, according to ‘The Guardian’, to the swaying of the hips when dancing by Brazilians.

In the opening theme, ‘Ginga’, he sings: “Our football seems like a dance that humiliates the opponent. That’s how our game is when we play with ginga.”

The album took around 100 studio sessions to complete and has 12 songs, five of which mention soccer explicitly.

Listen to the album below:

