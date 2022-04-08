Brazilian former soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’ and his personal agent, José Fornos Rodrigues, better known as Pepito, have ended their commercial relationship by mutual agreement after more than 50 years together, as reported this Friday by the advisor himself. “It’s time to rest,” Pepito, who for many years managed the contracts and business of the triple world champion, today 81 years old and under treatment for a colon tumor, told Efe.

Pelé’s delicate health situation has pushed Pepito, 79, to step aside and formally retire after sharing a lifetime with the legendary former Canarinha striker. “He needs doctors and caregivers more than me. Now the eternal friendship remains,” said the agent.

The former Santos and Cosmos player, for many the best footballer in history, is convalescing after doctors detected a colon tumor for which he underwent surgery in September of last year. Since then, he has routinely been to the hospital for follow-up chemotherapy treatment and clinical examinations.

The last time he was admitted was last February and on that occasion he had to extend his stay in the hospital for a few more days due to a urinary infection. Although the true extent of the injury is unknown, the team of doctors that treats him insists that Pelé’s state of health remains “stable”.

In addition to the tumour, Pelé’s health has deteriorated in recent years due to spinal, hip and knee problems that have reduced his mobility and forced him to undergo surgery, in addition to suffering some kidney crises. The five-time world champion legend has drastically reduced her public appearances, but remains very active on social media nonetheless.