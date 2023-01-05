Pelé already has a stadium in Colombia: this is the field that will bear his name

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The stadium is renamed ‘Pelé-Fifa Zurich Stadium’.
Colombia becomes the second country to accept Fifa’s request and name a stadium.
January 4, 2023, 10:40 PM
Pelé already has a stadium with his name in Colombia. On the night of this Wednesday, the governor of Meta, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, informed through his social networks that the house of Llaneros, the Villavicencio team, will pay tribute to the figure of the star who died on November 29.
“From the Colombian plain we announce to the world that our beautiful stadium in Villavicencio will be called BEAUTIFUL HORIZON “KING PELÉ”. Future generations should know who this world soccer icon was. We welcome Fifa’s suggestion,” the president announced.
From the Colombian plain we announce to the world that our beautiful stadium in Villavicencio will be called BELLO HORIZONTE “REY PELÉ”. Future generations should know who this world soccer icon was. We accept the suggestion of the @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/9j46IXHy7g
— Juan Guillermo Zuluaga (@JuanGZuluaga) January 5, 2023
January 4, 2023, 10:40 PM
