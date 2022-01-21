Saturday, January 22, 2022
Pelé, again hospitalized: cancer would have expanded in his body

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in Sports
pele

Pelé, Brazilian former soccer player.

Photo:

Efe – Archive THE TIME

Pele, Brazilian former soccer player.

The ‘King’ of football is 81 years old and has already undergone surgery for a tumor.

Pelé was hospitalized, something that has been frequent in recent years for the considered greatest footballer of all time. The detail that on this occasion differentiates the painting of ‘O Rei’, is what has been known about the cancer that he suffers from.

He was taken to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo for a routine check-up, his representative announced Thursday, because he is undergoing treatment for the removal of a colon tumor the previous year.

Then, before the medical evaluations made to Edson Arantes, 81, it was necessary for him to stay to find other possible sources of cancer, according to what was reported on the Espn network.

The outlook against the disease

Pelé was diagnosed with a tumor in the intestine, as well as others in the liver and in a lung. Medical sources assure that it is not ruled out that he will receive new chemotherapy sessions, similar to those he had the previous year and that kept him hospitalized until December 23.

The former soccer player underwent an operation to remove a colon tumor in September 2021 and spent almost a month in care. Last month he was hospitalized again for chemotherapy sessions and was released on December 23.

SPORTS

.
Recommended

