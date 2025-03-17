Pelayo Díaz He couldn’t help getting excited as he talked about Sandra Barneda in Survivors: Honduras connection. “You’ve been fishing, which is something you liked to do with your fatherWhat do you think would tell you? “Asked the presenter.

The designer was excited to hear the question. “I cry every day “Pelayo lamented. “He is sensitive today,” Almacor said, by his side. “Forgive me,” Sandra said, for her part.

“It was yesterday my father’s birthday and I remembered him,” the contestant explained. “I feel that my parents have not given many joys And that fishing, when I was little, was one of the few things I shared with my father, “he recalled.

The presenter recommended sending a congratulation message, the designer’s emotion increased: “For me You are a hero because you built from scratchfor the advice you give me, such as’ backward or to gain momentum. “

Pelayo Díaz, in ‘Survivors’. Mediaset

“I hope you like not only as a fish, but also how I interact with people and how I try to be united,” he added. “I try to recompose and be well every dayI hope you’re fine, “he launched a farewell kiss.